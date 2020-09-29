New emoji for bubble tea, transgender flag and more coming to iOS 14.2

Angela Lang/CNET

The latest iOS beta includes several new emoji, including bubble tea, a transgender flag and roller skates, according to a Tuesday blog post by Emojipedia. iOS 14.2 is currently in beta for developer testing, so iOS users should have access to the new emoji sometime next month, the site estimates. The latest additions are also included in the most recent macOS Big Sur beta releases and should arrive on macOS 11 Big Sur next month.

Several of the new emoji are focused on providing gender neutral images, including gender variations for people wearing a tuxedo or wedding veil. There are also several options for people bottle feeding a baby, as well as Mx Claus, a gender-inclusive alternative to Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus.

You'll also find arguably the best additions for 2020: a silhouette of two people hugging, and a "smiling face with tear" emoji. Now you'll now be able to send virtual hugs as people continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an accurate visual representation of what many are feeling during such a tumultuous year.