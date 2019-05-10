New AirPods are $19 off at Amazon -- but they won't ship for awhile

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's AirPods traditionally haven't been discounted by much, if at all, but Amazon has had the 2nd generation AirPods with the standard charging case on sale for $140 for the last few weeks. The list price for the 2019 AirPods with the non wireless charging case is $159.

The only rub is that it's unclear when you'll get them. Amazon lists the discounted AirPods as "temporarily out of stock" but it encourages you to "order now and we'll deliver when available." If the delay is too long, you can cancel you order -- or purchase the AirPods with the wireless charging case ($199), which aren't on sale but ship in "1-2 days," according to Amazon.

If $140 is still too steep for you, check out the Anker Soundcore LIberty Air ($80 at Amazon) or the Taotronics TWS TT-BH053 ($38 at Amazon).

Read CNET's AirPods 2 review if you want to know more, and then check out these 16 tips and tricks for new AirPods owners.

This story was originally published on April 25.

