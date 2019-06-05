Netflix is trying out an Instagram-style news feed for content

Netflix seems to be trying something new. If you recently updated or downloaded the Netflix mobile app, you might have noticed an Extras icon has replaced the Coming Soon icon.

When CNET tested the feature, Netflix showed us a vertical Instagram-style feed of originals, series and movies. The feed has videos and images you can scroll through. Netflix will still show a brief synopsis of the show if it's out, or when the new season debuts. You can tap Remind Me to be notified when the new season is up as well.

Screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

Netflix didn't immediately respond for comment but confirmed the test to Variety on Wednesday.

"We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent," the streaming company told Variety.

