Insomnia Cookies

It's National Cookie Day, and you know what that means? Free cookies! OK, some are "free with purchase," but let's not look a gift cookie in the mouth, shall we? Instead, let's put a gift cookie in the mouth.

Here are some of the best places to score freebies today:

DoubleTree by Hilton: The hotel chain is already known for offering its guests warm cookies upon arrival. Today only, anybody can get one. Just stop by the nearest DoubleTree.

Great American Cookies: At participating scores, you can score a free chocolate-chip cookie just by walking in. No purchase necessary!

Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox

Insomnia Cookies: Find the location nearest you and stop in for a free cookie -- simple as that. And while you're at it, enter for your chance to win a year of free cookies.

Mrs. Fields: Run to your nearest mall to snag a free Mrs. Fields cookie with any purchase.

Nestle Toll House Cafe: No Mrs. Fields at your mall? Maybe there's a Nestle Cafe, where you can get three free classic cookies when you buy three.

Quiznos: Get a free cookie with the purchase of any 8- or 12-inch sub.

Have you found any other great cookie freebies? Tell us what and where in the comments!

