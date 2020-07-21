Nab these decent true wireless earbuds for a mere $27

David Carnoy/CNET

We've seen some crazy low pricing on true wireless earbuds the last few months and here's another dirt-cheap true wireless deal worth considering: Tribit's recently released , which list for $36, are $27 after you clip the $5-off coupon on their Amazon product page. Note that earlier this month they were $19.79 with a special CNET code, but that deal expired on July 15. Still, at $27 they're a good deal.

I've used the FlyBuds 3, and while they don't sound stellar (there's a bit of treble push, which is sometimes referred to as presence boost), they do sound decent and feature an ample amount of bass so long as you get a tight seal (I had no problem). They're pretty discreet -- about the same size as Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus -- and are equipped with little wings like the Buds Plus that help you get a secure fit.

They're also waterproof (IPX7 rating) and deliver 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which isn't great compared to some competing models. However, the case is equipped with a 2,600-mAh battery that can charge the buds 20 times, according to Tribit. Additionally, the case can also charge your phone (it has USB-C in for recharging and a USB-A out port for charging other devices). That bigger battery makes the case a little bulky and somewhat heavy, but the buds themselves are lightweight. They have touch controls and work OK for making voice calls.

You shouldn't expect the world for $27, but the FlyBuds 3 are certainly a good value at this price. They're something you can throw in the gym bag (when gyms open again) and not worry about losing.

This article was first published on July 9.