My new favorite power bank charges 6 devices at once, and it's on sale for $26 (save $21)

It might seem weird to have a favorite power bank, because they're all pretty much the same, right? Yes and no. For example, the Replitronics Hotline 16000 earned a spot in the Cheapskate Hall of Fame for its combination of versatility, retro-cool design and affordable price.

This one might just replace it, because while the design isn't terribly special, it's the most feature-packed power bank I've ever used -- and right now it's an incredibly good deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code 4VBXCYJ2. Regular price: $47.

I've seen mobile chargers that have a solar panel, and I've seen them with Qi wireless charging pads. But I've never seen one that also has three built-in cables: Lightning, Micro-USB and USB-C. Add in the Type-A and USB-C ports and you've got a power bank that can charge six devices simultaneously.

But wait, there's more: ruggedized dust- and waterproof design, dual-LED flashlight, carabiner ring.

So here's the reality check: That 30,000-mAh battery needs a lot of juice to fully recharge, meaning your best bet is USB-C -- but you'll have to provide your own AC adapter. (Here's with promo code VLLZMEZH.) The solar panel is really meant as a kind of emergency backup option; don't expect to just leave the thing in the sun for an hour and find it fully recharged.

Even without the solar option, I'd be ga-ga for this. I'm a sucker for built-in cables, which are great for reducing carry-on cord clutter. This is the only power device I'll need to pack on my next trip.

Your thoughts?

