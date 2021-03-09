MWC will take place in person in Barcelona, but Ericsson won't be there

Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The organizers of Mobile World Congress plan to proceed with an in-person conference this summer. But at least one major company won't be in Barcelona, Spain: Ericsson.

The Swedish telecom networking giant, consistently one of the biggest exhibitors at the world's largest mobile show, on Tuesday said it won't attend MWC 2021 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the continuing impacts from Covid-19 and our primary consideration towards our people, their health and well-being, we have decided not to participate at MWC 2021," Ericsson said in a statement. "The decision, whilst regrettable, reflects our precautionary approach to managing the pandemic from a people and travel perspective whilst vaccination programs are rolled out globally."

Now playing: Watch this: Beyond the 5G hype: Searching for real solutions to the...

GSMA, the organizer of MWC, said in its own statement provided to Mobile World Live that it "respects" Ericsson's decision to withdraw from the show and noted that it plans to create a virtual platform to support companies and journalists unable to attend in person.

Ericsson didn't say if it will participate in MWC virtually, and it's likely not the only company that will sit out this year's in-person confab. In a normal year, about 100,000 people attend the weeklong conference. MWC expects up to 50,000 people in person this year.

"We appreciate that it will not be possible for everyone to attend MWC Barcelona 2021," GSMA said Tuesday. "This is why we have developed an industry-leading virtual event platform that will ensure everyone can enjoy the unique MWC experience."

MWC brings together companies from across the world, with many using the weeklong trade show in Barcelona as the place to introduce their newest smartphones and talk up advancements in 5G and other wireless technology. MWC is key to the mobile industry for two big reasons: It's where vendors get attention for their newest devices and it's where companies hammer out deals behind the scenes. The show typically takes place in late February and early March, but GSMA delayed this year's conference to June because of COVID-19.

Meeting in person

MWC was one of the first major global events to get canceled last year as the novel coronavirus became a full-blown pandemic. About a week before journalists and companies descended on Barcelona in February 2020, the show's organizers called off the confab. That was largely because many big companies said they wouldn't attend. Ericsson was one of the first companies pull out of MWC 2020

At the time, hosting a virtual show was a novelty. MWC ended up being canceled entirely, and mobile companies had to figure out their launch events. Since then, CES, Apple events and various other tech product launches have taken place entirely online. Samsung last month held its fourth virtual Unpacked event during the course of the pandemic.

But other conferences have moved back to in-person events. IFA in September included an on-site component in Berlin, with about 5,000 attendees versus its normal 200,000. And GSMA held its MWC Shanghai in February with about 17,000 attendees. There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on site, GSMA told Bloomberg. Still, MWC in Barcelona could draw many more attendees from more regions of the world, increasing the risk of infection at the same time vaccines are being rolled out.

Ericsson's announcement came only hours after GSMA outlined its health and safety precautions for the in-person conference at Barcelona's Fira Gran Via.

Attendees will have to show negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to board planes to Spain, and they'll have to produce a negative rapid test on site and get their temperatures checked to access the MWC venue. Attendees have to be retested every 72 hours, and the My MWC app will notify them of an upcoming expiration. They'll also have to social distance, wear masks and complete daily health questionnaires in the conference's app.

Inside the venue, GSMA will implement one-way traffic flow at entrances and exists and set up a "touchless" environment where badges are digitized. The Fira has increased sanitation and has set up a new fresh-air ventilation system to improve airflow. It also will have more medical staff on site.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has infected over 117 million people and has killed 2.6 million.