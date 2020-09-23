MWC 2021 rescheduled for June to contend with COVID-19 concerns

Matthias Oesterle/Corbis via Getty Images

Mobile World Congress is the world's biggest mobile show held every year in Barcelona, Spain -- every year except this year, that is. This year's show, which was scheduled to take place in late February 2020, was one of the first major tech events to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With COVID-19 still circulating around the world, the show's organizers have now decided to play it safe and schedule the show for next June instead of its usual February dates. In an announcement on Tuesday, the GSMA said the show would take place between June. 28 and July. 1. A smaller, China-based event, MWC Shanghai has also been moved to take place in February.

"With a continuously changing global outlook and following consultation with our board and membership and our top exhibitors, we have taken the careful decision to reschedule MWC21 Shanghai in February, and MWC21 Barcelona in June," said GSMA Director General Mats Granryd in a statement. "The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and the people of Barcelona are of paramount importance."

MWC serves as a platform for many major technology companies, including LG, Samsung and Huawei to show off their latest flagship devices and also for industry leaders such as Qualcomm, Ericsson and mobile carriers to discuss and announce the latest developments in 5G.