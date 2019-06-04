Mpow's 059 wireless over-the-ear folding headphones are just $26.99 today

Mpow

Twenty-two thousand customers can't be wrong. That's roughly how many people bought -- and liked -- the headphones that are on sale today.

And only today. While supplies last, you can get the Mpow 059 Bluetooth over-the-ear folding headphones (black/red) for $26.99. Regular price: $34.99.

I've spent a little time with the 059, so I can tell you what I like and don't like. For starters, they're really attractive: glossy black with red accents. The cushy earcups are great at blocking outside noise, though there's no active noise-canceling technology at work here. The headband is also padded, resulting in a reasonably comfortable overall fit.

I say "reasonably" because in my opinion, all headphones like this get a little muggy after a while -- especially if you're exercising with them. After about 30 minutes, I was ready for a break.

Mpow promises an impressive 20 hours of playtime from the rechargeable battery, and you can also go wired if you run out of juice or just prefer that to Bluetooth. Also impressive: Mpow's 18-month warranty.

Here's what I don't like: The circular play, pause and volume button panel embedded on the right earcup isn't easy to navigate by touch. There's not enough tactile differentiation between the buttons.

Also, while sound quality is a highly subjective thing, to me these sound good, not great. Maybe I've just become over-accustomed to noise-isolating earbuds, which provide much richer bass than you get here. But I'd say if you want an ultra-high-fidelity experience, look elsewhere. If you just want background music while you work or podcasts while you ride the commuter train, these fit the bill.

I may be a harsher critic than most: As noted earlier, nearly 22,000 Amazon buyers collectively rated the 059 4.5 stars out of 5. That's pretty telling. Indeed, as a potential dad or grad gift, this is probably a winner.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Own 9 X-Men movies for $60

The X-Men franchise has produced five great movies and four just-OK ones. (Here's hoping the upcoming Dark Phoenix makes it six and four.)

Want to add them all to your library? For a limited time, iTunes has the X-Men 9-Movie Collection for $59.99, which works out to just $6.66 per movie -- about what you'd pay for an HD rental. Regular price, and price elsewhere: $79.99.

OK, I know -- no Deadpools. Technically those two are part of the franchise, and they're both awesome. Alas, they're not included here.

However, there's good news: Even if you're not vested in the iTunes ecosystem, you can purchase these and watch them on just about any device thanks to Movies Anywhere.

Giveaway: Win one of 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras!

The Kodak Printomatic is an adorable instant-print camera: It cranks out sticky-back photos on 2x3-inch paper. And it relies on ZINK technology, so there's no ink or toner. You just stock the camera with special paper.

The cameras sell for $70, but CNET has partnered with ET and TV Guide to give you a chance to win one of 10 Kodak Printomatics. You've got just five days to get your entries in, so hop on over to the giveaway page and get started!

