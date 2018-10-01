MoviePass is confusing loyal and lapsed customers with new plan

MoviePass

MoviePass' latest attempt to win back customers may be burning its current subscriber base.

Over the weekend, lapsed MoviePass subscribers who opted out of the service's three movies for $10 per month plan are discovering that doing this did not cancel their accounts. On the contrary, their accounts are being re-activated with a new kind of unlimited plan.

New York Magazine Associate Editor Brian Feldman posted the contents of MoviePass' email informing him of the change on Friday, noting that he thought his subscription to MoviePass was going to end then. Instead, he and other affected customers have until Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT to officially opt out and cancel the subscription.

good end to the week. i tried to kill my moviepass account by just not opting into the new plan last month and now there’s a new plan and they are trying to charge me money again unless i opt out pic.twitter.com/VT3F9tB1xr — brian feldman (@bafeldman) September 28, 2018

The notice was a surprise to many who thought their time with MoviePass came to an end, several also posting complaints to Twitter about how difficult canceling the service appears to be.

I. Cancelled. @MoviePass.



A month ago.



This is what they just emailed me. How…is this allowed? If you thought you cancelled MoviePass, check your email. pic.twitter.com/v2wlkrA2IF — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) September 28, 2018

.@MoviePass is sending opt OUT campaigns to former users.



This is a whole new level of shady. pic.twitter.com/738zbj16nP — Nick Abouzeid (@nickabouzeid) September 28, 2018

And current customers who stuck with MoviePass' change from an unlimited movie theater service to a three movie per month plan with a schedule for movies are tweeting into the company's customer service account with complaints that they aren't able to sign up for the slightly better plan.

Hi, for customers who had their subscriptions suspended due to inaction, we're making them a limited-time promotional offer so they can re-start their subscriptions under the terms they originally signed up for. — MoviePass CS (@MoviePass_CS) October 1, 2018

For those who end up enrolling into this new unlimited plan, there are still some caveats to follow. Movies available are based on "inventory," which likely means it will follow the schedule that MoviePass includes on their website. Theaters that support E-Ticketing have generally exempt from the scheduling limit.

However, even that schedule can be tweaked based on a variety of factors, which several subscribers hoping to see Night School or anything else over the weekend claim to have encountered despite the movie being offered on the service's schedule.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Kindly visit, https://t.co/Hl9aV91McD for the available movies and showtimes each day. And please note that e-ticketing theaters will continue to show all available showtimes. For further concerns, don't hesitate to send us a DM! — MoviePass CS (@MoviePass_CS) October 1, 2018

@MoviePass will you be showing movies in Los Angeles anymore? Nothing at all playing today 😢 @MoviePass_CS pic.twitter.com/qtvY47gEw4 — Amy Rapp (@amycantrapp) September 30, 2018

MoviePass wild ride of changes seems to continue as the company works to find a balanced business model. While the service's launch of a $10 per month plan in 2017 became wildly popular, the bubble began bursting while several competitors including Sinemia, AMC A-List, Movie Club and an upcoming entry from Alamo Drafthouse hope to entice customers to the movies with similar models.

CNET has reached out to MoviePass regarding the plan change and will update should we hear back.