Motorola's rumored foldable Razr shown off in purported renders

Motorola's rumored to be working on a foldable update to its iconic Razr phone. A new set of leaked images might give us a look at the revamped Razr.

Purported press renders of a foldable Motorola Razr were posted to /Leaks on Sunday. The images show a Razr branded phone with a long, continuous display. One image shows the phone bent 90 degrees. Another appears to show what'll come along with the phone -- earbuds, charging cable -- in its prism-shaped box.

Motorola, a unit of Chinese electronics giant Lenovo, plans to sell its foldable phone this summer. It's expected to be a revival of the Razr brand, which The Wall Street Journal in January reported would be coming back with a $1,500 price tag.

A patent filing uncovered by 91Mobiles in January included illustrations of what could be the new Razr phone. The illustrations suggest a similar design as the original, but instead of the interior space being divided by a hinge that splits the display and dial pad, the new Razr would be entirely display. This design appears to line up with the phone shown in the new set of purported renders.

The foldable Motorola Razr is rumored to have a 6.2-inch interior display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Rumors also point to the phone having a small exterior screen that could double as a track pad and suggest that Google Assistant will play a big role.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

