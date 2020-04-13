Motorola will unveil its latest flagship phone on April 22

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Motorola will be hosting a virtual event April 22 to launch its latest flagship phone, the company said in a Monday tweet. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. PT.

An accompanying teaser video shows footage of what appears to be the rumored Edge phone. No further details were shared.

The company has joined a handful of other companies, including Samsung and Huawei, that have debuted foldable phones with the release of its new Razr device earlier this year. Motorola is also launching its new budget-friendly Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power smartphones later this week in the US. Those phones are now available for preorder on the company's website.