Motorola Razr preorder and launch delayed

Motorola's remake of the Razr flip phone just hit some speed bumps. The foldable smartphone will no longer be available for preorder on Dec. 26, and Motorola says it'll arrive in stores later than the Jan. 9 date the company was targeting.

The phone maker, a unit of Chinese consumer electronics giant Lenovo, didn't have a lot of specific details on the new release date, noting only that it doesn't "anticipate a significant shift" in timing. Motorola cited higher-than-expected demand and limited supply as a reason for the delay.

The Razr is the latest foldable phone to hit the market this year, part of a trend by handset makers to redefine what a smartphone can look like. It followed the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

Motorola had previously focused on making budget phones, and the Razr represents its attempt to get back into the premium phone segment. The Razr will retail for $1,500.

This isn't the first time Motorola has experienced delays with the device. The company originally planned to launch the Razr in the summer, only to delay it to the end of the year. Now the device will be released sometime in early 2020.