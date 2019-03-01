Motorola Moto G7 is now available on Google Fi for $50 off

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Friday, Google announced that the Motorola Moto G7 is available on Google Fi the company's phone service. If you preorder the $299 feature-packed budget phone you can get $50 off.

The Moto G7 follows in the footsteps of last year's Moto G6 which was also on the service. The Moto G7 is one of six phones including the Pixel 3 and LG V35 that have built-in Google Fi support. However the service also supports phones from OnePlus, Samsung and even Apple - though support for the iPhone XS and XR is still in beta.

It was last November when Google announced it was expanding its network and rebranded Project Fi into Google Fi. The service starts out at $20 per month for unlimited calls and text messages. Google charges $10 a month for each gigabyte of data used up to 6GB after which all data is free.

You can preorder the Moto G7 for $249 on Google Fi's website.