Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E: Two budget phones under $200

The Moto G Fast and Moto E are the latest affordable phones that bring solid features and a wallet-friendly price.

On the left is the $200 Moto G Fast and on the right the $150 Moto E.

 Motorola

On the heels of launching the premium Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola on Friday announced two new budget phones that are under $200: The Moto G Fast and Moto E. The phones enter a crowded field of affordable phone competitors including the $399 iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy A51, as well as lower-cost options like $150 Samsung Galaxy A01 and $180 LG K40.

Budget phones prices and specs compared

Phone Price Processor Storage RAM Battery
Moto E $150 Snapdragon 632 32GB 2GB 3,550 mAh
Samsung A01 $150 Snapdragon 439 16GB 2GB 3,000 mAh
LG K40 (2019) $180 Snapdragon SDM450 16GB 2GB 3,000 mAh
Moto G Fast $200 Snapdragon 665 32GB 3GB 4,000 mAh
Moto G Power $250 Snapdragon 665 64GB 4GB 5,000 mAh
Moto G Stylus $300 Snapdragon 665 64GB 4GB 4,000 mAh
iPhone SE $399 A13 Bionic 64GB 3GB* 1,821 mAh*
Samsung A51 $400 Samsung Exynos 9611 128GB 4GB 4,000 mAh

*unconfirmed by Apple

The $200 Moto G Fast is the third and last G-series phone Motorola will release in the US this year. It joins the slightly costlier Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. Despite being the most affordable Moto G phone, the G Fast has a similar hole-punch display, processor and overall fit and finish as the Stylus and Power.

The $150 Moto E represents the most affordable Motorola phone currently available. Unlike having a hole-punch notch found on the current G-line of phones, the Moto E features a teardrop notch and other hardware features found in 2019's excellent Moto G7.

The new Moto phones give users two more phone options that won't break their wallets. Motorola is committed to one major OS update with each phone and two years of bimonthly security updates. The Moto E and Moto G Fast are available for preorder now and will be available in stores June 12.

The Moto G Fast is the newest budget phone from Motorola. It has a sporty look and costs $200.

 Motorola

Moto G Fast is the new Moto G Play 

Motorola's Moto G family of phones provides solid phones packed with well-considered features. The new Moto G Fast is no different. As the successor to the Moto G Play line, it has a striking finish, a 6.4-inch hole-punch display, a triple-rear camera and many of the same features as the Moto G Stylus and G Power, including a Snapdragon 665 processor, Android 10 and all of Moto's clever software shortcuts like twisting your wrist to open the camera.

But with the phone's low price, it does make some sacrifices. The Moto G Fast has a smaller battery than the Moto G Power, as well as less RAM and half the storage. But these compromises aren't exactly negatives. It's important to remember that the Moto G Fast costs only $200. You can buy five of them for the price of an iPhone 11 Pro or seven of them for the price of a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Motorola named the phone "Fast" because its processor and RAM specs per dollar are better when compared to phones from the likes of LG and Samsung. But with 3GB of RAM, it actually has less memory than its G-siblings which each come packed with 4GB of RAM. (BTW, when you say the name out loud it sounds like you're saying, "Moto. Gee, fast!")

moto-g-fast-front

Like other 2020 Moto G phones, the G Fast sports a slick looking hole-punch display housing the 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 Motorola

The Moto G Fast has a welcomed flashy appearance with an iridescent pearl white finish surrounded in chrome. It's definitely eye-catching and even the rear camera housing has a chrome accent.

It comes with 32GB of storage, with support for a microSD card up to 512GB. It has a water- and dust-resistant rating of IP52, which protects against splashes and light rain.

Now playing: Watch this: Moto G Stylus vs. Moto G Power: Which budget phone you...
On the rear is a main 16-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It's unclear if these are the exact same cameras found on the Moto G Power, but the specs are identical. That said, when I reviewed the Moto G Power, I found its cameras to be pretty average. In good light, photos were decent, but pictures taken indoors or in low light were soft and noisy. I look forward to testing out the phone for an in-depth review.

moto-e-front-and-back

The Motorola Moto E is one of the most affordable new phones you can buy new.

 Motorola

Moto E might be the best Android value for your dollar

If your phone budget is absolutely tight, there's the $150 Moto E. The phone is this affordable because it blends old features, like a teardrop notch display and last year's Snapdragon 632 processor.

But you're not exactly getting an obsolete phone. The Moto E has a modern body and sleek finish. On the back there are two cameras that include a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Essentially it uses both cameras to capture an image with the depth sensor helping isolate your subject from the background to create portrait-mode bokeh effects.

Like the Moto G Fast, the Moto E has an IP52 rating, a headphone jack, 32GB of storage and a microSD expansion slot. But the Moto E has just 2GB of RAM, a slightly smaller battery and display. Curiously instead of a USB-C port it has a Micro-USB port. Don't worry, I checked and it's still 2020.

Read a full comparison of the specs between the Moto G Fast, Moto E, Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power below.

Moto G Fast specs vs. Moto E, Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, Samsung Galaxy A01


 Motorola Moto E Motorola Moto G Fast Motorola Moto G Stylus Motorola Moto G Power Samsung Galaxy A01
Display size, resolution 6.2-inch LCD; 1,520x720 pixels 6.4-inch LCD; 2,300x1,080 pixels 6.4-inch LCD; 2,300x1,080 pixels 6.4-inch LCD; 2,300x1,080 pixels 5.7-inch LCD; 1,520x720 pixels
Pixel density 271ppi 399ppi 399ppi 399ppi 295ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.29 x 3.01 x 0.34 in. 6.37 x 2.98 x 0.36 in. 6.24 x 2.98 x 0.36 in. 6.29 x 2.98 x 0.38 in. 5.81 x 2.79 x 0.33 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 159.77 x 76.56 x 8.65mm 161.87 x 75.7 x 9.05mm 158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2mm 159.85 x 75.8 x 9.63mm 147.5 x 70.9 x 8.3mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 6.52 oz.; 185g 6.68 oz.; 189.4g 6.77 oz.; 192 g 7.01 oz.; 199 g 5.32 oz.; 151g
Mobile software Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10
Camera 13-megapixel (standard), 2-megapixel (depth camera) 16-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle 48-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle 16-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle 13-megapixel (standard), 2-megapixel (depth sensing)
Front-facing camera 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 5-megapixel
Video capture 1080p 4K 4K 4K 1080p
Processor Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Storage 32GB 32GB 128GB 64GB 16GB
RAM 2GB 3GB 4GB 4GB 2GB
Expandable storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Up to 512GB
Battery 3,550 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 3,000 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Rear Rear Back Back No
Connector Micro-USB USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Special features

Stylus, Action Cam

Price off-contract (USD) $150 $200 $300 $250 $150

Moto G Stylus is a sleek note-taking machine

