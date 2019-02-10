Moto G7 vs. G7 Play, G7 Power and G7 Plus: All specs, compared

Last week, Motorola announced four new Moto phones: the G7, the G7 Play, the G7 Power and the G7 Plus. As new members of the company's line of G-devices, these phones serve as the updates to Motorola's line of midrange phones. Moto G phones usually offer solid specs and reliable performances at affordable prices, and they often end up being our top pick for best budget phones for the year.

Out of the four phones, the Moto G7 is considered to be the main flagship. It features a 6.2-inch display, a 12- and 5-megapixel dual camera on the back, a Snapdragon 632 processor and a 3,000-mAh battery. It's available now in Brazil and Mexico and will hit Europe in mid-February. It will then roll out to countries in Asia Pacific countries, Latin America and North America. It starts at $299 or £239 (which converts to about AU$420).

The Moto G7 Plus is the slightly higher-end model. It has the same display and battery specs, but it has a more advanced Snapdragon 636 chipset. Its rear camera setup also includes 16- and 5-megapixel cameras, and it has a 12-megapixel front-facing shooter (compared to the G7's 8-megapixel one). It's also a tad more expensive at 300 euros. It won't be sold in the US, but that converts to $340 or AU$480. It will be £269 in the UK and also available in Brazil, Mexico, Australia and countries in Europe and Latin America.

Lastly, the G7 Play and the G7 Power fall a half-step below the Moto G7. Though they have the same processor as the G7, they only have one rear camera each, and the G7 Play has a smaller, lower-resolution 5.7-inch display. The G7 Power, however, stands out from the whole pack by having the highest capacity battery of the bunch. It features an impressive 5,000-mAh battery, which is expected to yield a long battery-run time.

The G7 Play and Power cost $199 (£149, or about AU$280) and $249 (£179, or about AU$420), respectively. They will be available in Brazil, Mexico and countries in Europe, Latin America and North America. The G7 Power will have a slightly wider distribution, and Motorola will sell it in India and countries in the Asia Pacific region as well.

For more info on how these phones compare, check out CNET's chart below.