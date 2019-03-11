Moto G7 Power available for pre-sale for $249 on March 15, G7 Play pre-sale starts March 29

Sarah Tew/CNET

More successors to the Moto G6 phones are rolling out for sale soon. Earlier this month, Motorola and Google Fi began selling the Moto G7, the marquee phone from its line of mid-range handsets. Two more phones from the family, the Moto G7 Power and G7 Play will soon be available online for purchase. The new G7 phones are expected to offer solid specs and reliable performances at affordable prices, and phones from Motorola's G-line often end up being our top pick for best budget phones for the year.

The Moto G7 Power costs $249 (£179, or about AU$420) and will go on pre-sale on March 15, with a full release on March 22. The the G7 Play is cheaper at $199 (£149, or about AU$280). Pre-orders for that begin March 29 and it will go on sale April 5.

Though they all run Android 9.0, are water repellent and have the same processor as the Moto G7, both phones only have one rear camera each compared to the G7's dual-camera setup. The G7 Play also has a smaller, lower-resolution 5.7-inch display while the G7 Power has a 6.2-inch screen.

The G7 Power also has the highest capacity battery of the bunch. It features an impressive 5,000-mAh battery, which is expected to yield a long battery-run time. In comparison, the G7 Play has a 3,000mAh battery. To learn more about how these phones compare, read CNET's Moto G7 vs. G7 Play, G7 Power and G7 Plus: All specs, compared.