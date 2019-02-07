CNET también está disponible en español.

Moto G7 and LG G8 get the smartphone wars going (The 3:59, Ep. 517)

Also, we talk drones for home security, and Twitter's results.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

