On this podcast, we talk about:
- A look at the new Moto G7 phone lineup...
- ...and the new LG G8 ThinQ phone.
- Home security drones.
- Twitter's quarterly earnings showing some improvement.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Moto G7 and LG G8 get the smartphone wars going (The 3:59, Ep. 517)
