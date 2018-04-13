Mophie Qi-certified charging case for iPhone X coming soon

You can buy several different relatively inexpensive generic charging cases for the iPhone X to increase your battery life on the go, but there are only a handful of Qi-certified cases that allow you to wirelessly charge both the case and your phone. Mophie's new Juice Pack Air for iPhone will be one of them when it hits the market in the near future.

At least we think it'll be available soon after 9to5Mac posted a screenshot of the product listing on AT&T's website that has since been removed.9to5Mac got the tip from YouTuber Shane, who got the tip from one of his viewers.

The Juice Pack Air for iPhone X, which will come in red or blue, doesn't have a huge battery -- it's a 1,720 mAh battery that can add up to 9 hours of talk time to the iPhone X. But the case appears to be pretty slim.

According to the listing, the Juice Pack Air for iPhone X will be priced at $90. By comparison Alpatronix sells a thicker 4,200-mAh wireless charging battery case that sells for $60 on Amazon.

We'll let you know when Mophie officially launches the product and we get our hands on a review sample.

