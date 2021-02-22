Monday's 5 top deals: $10 rechargeable hand-warmer, $15 Kasa smart-plug 2-pack and more

Ho, hum: The , the second-lowest price on record. I mention this in case you're new around here and haven't heard me say, for the thousandth time, that you should never, ever pay full price for Amazon gear. It goes on sale constantly.

Read more: CNET Fire TV Stick Lite review

Actually, let me amend that: Never pay full price for anything. If you follow me, The Cheapskate, you'll enjoy a non-stop stream of deals, discounts and money-saving advice. Five examples follow. (As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last.)

Scott Stein/CNET It's not much of a discount, but it's something -- and actually the lowest price on record for this crazy-popular (and super-cool) Nintendo Switch accessory. The augmented-reality kart-racing game turns your house into a racetrack, combining an actual radio-controlled car with a virtual onscreen experience. Read Scott Stein's Mario Kart Live review to learn more. This looks like a total blast. Makes me yearn for a Switch just so I can play it.

AOC Here's the deal: Staples is currently offering $20 off any purchase of $100 or more; just apply promo code 47817 at checkout. This AOC 24B1H monitor is on sale for $99.99 (a hefty $80 off the regular price), so you need a cheap addition to hit the threshold. One option: This box of paper clips for 79 cents. Things to note about the 24B1H: It has no bezel on three sides, so it looks mighty clean from the front. It does not have VESA mounting holes. And it scored a 4.5-star average rating from over 180 buyers.

TP-Link I've tried a lot of smart plugs over the years; two aspects matter most. First, are the plugs designed in such a way that they don't block the adjoining outlet? Second, is the app that drives them easy to use? Kasa wins on both fronts -- and earned the top spot in CNET's roundup of the best smart plugs as a result. Normally a single plug would run you $15, but right now you can get a pair for the same price. (Click that red button, below.) Even better, if you have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card and use it to make your purchase, you'll get 15% cash back instead of the usual 5%. This also applies to the Kasa Wi-Fi Plug three-pack for $21 and Kasa Wi-Fi Plug four-pack for $27.

Lifebee Amazon seller: Mengqikeji(shenzhen)you (no, my cat didn't just run across my keyboard -- that's really the seller name) Price: $10 with promo code 6I5OEH3N (works with the pink or green colors) If you often find yourself clutching a mug of coffee just to keep your hands warm, here's a product you might like. It's a rechargeable double-sided warmer that you can slip into a pocket or just hold between your palms. A button toggles between three heat settings; at the lowest, the gizmo can provide warmth for up to 8 hours, according to Lifebee. What's more, it can double as a mobile charger: Its 5,200-mAh battery should be able to fully recharge any phone at least once. Not a bad two-fer, if you ask me. The last time I ran a deal on these, they were $18. I own one now, and I have to say, I kind of love it.

KPP Amazon seller: JH2017 Price: $29 with promo code JYLYHHAH Another no-brand massager that raises the question: Why pay literally hundreds of dollars more? Granted, I haven't tested this one, nor have I tried the likes of a Theragun or Hyperice. But I have used a couple of similarly super-cheap models, and they've worked well. (If you've purchased a cheapie massager yourself, I'd love to hear your thoughts on it.) This one offers six speeds, four interchangeable heads and a brushless motor. Battery life isn't specified, but most of these guns are good for a couple hours.

