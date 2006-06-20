MOG.com: a MySpace for music

Okay, MySpace does often revolve around music, but MOG.com, launched today, offers a much more in-depth social networking environment for music lovers (it's also much more attractive than MySpace.) The blog-centered site allows others to see what you're listening to, matches you up with like-minded people, includes quick facts like your first concert, musical influences, and at its most basic, offers discovery of new music through human interaction. It seems, though, that you cannot listen to or share music on this site.

We've witnessed the popularity of free music sites like Pandora.com and Last.FM (the latter is more similar as it is much more focused on community) and we see the same success coming for MOG.com.