Mobile voting introduced for one US election, reports say

Angela Lang/CNET

Mobile voting is here, but only for one county in the Seattle area, according to reports. King County, which has a population of almost 2.2 million, has introduced phone voting in the upcoming King Conservation District Board of Supervisors election, although this election typically has a voter turnout of just 3%, The Seattle Times said Wednesday.

Votes will be accepted via phone from Wednesday until the day of the election on Feb. 11, NPR reported. Tusk Philanthropies, which is reportedly funding the pilot, told NPR that mobile voting is "the most fundamentally transformative reform you can do in democracy."

King County didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.