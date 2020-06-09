Mixtiles

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

Mixtiles are 8x8-inch framed photos -- "tiles" -- you can easily hang and rehang, no nails required. They rely on residue-free sticky pads, which make them simple to adjust or even relocate. I'm a big fan of the product, a great potential gift item for Dad or anyone else.

They normally sell for $12 to $14 each, but for a limited time, you can with promo code CNET3FOR25. But read on for a couple important instructions -- including how to apply that code.

That link will take you to the Mixtiles site in your browser, but you can also use the code in the Mixtiles app for iOS and the Mixtiles app for Android. Take note, however, that once you get to checkout, there's no obvious place to apply the promo code.

If you're using a desktop browser, after you click Let's Go and enter your name and email address, click the menu icon and choose Add Promo Code. Then proceed with photo selection and checkout.

In the iOS app (I wasn't able to try the Android version), tap the menu icon, then Add Promo Code. Add it, then proceed by tapping Let's Go. It's easy enough, just a little backwards.

I ordered some Mixtiles last year and couldn't be happier with them. The prints look sharp, the colors are super-vibrant and the tiles themselves are lightweight and easy to hang. Ordering from my phone was a breeze, though the desktop interface is simple as well.

Shipping takes about a week, according to the company, so you should be able to get these in time for Father's Day. (Speaking of which, check out the Father's Day-related episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, below!)

Your thoughts?

Have a blast with Bottle Bash for $30

Poleish Sports

It's warm out and quarantine restrictions are lifting. Time to get outside and have some fun already! If you're looking for a new game to play with friends or family, here's a great one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, . Regular price: $50.

If the name sounds familiar, perhaps you saw it in my roundup of the best outdoor games to play with your family. It's a two-on-two game that comes with two plastic posts that stake into the ground, two plastic bottles that rest atop them and one flying disc.

The goal? Knock that bottle off. Meanwhile, the defending team tries to catch the disc -- and the bottle, if you're able to hit it. It's challenging, to be sure, and therefore not ideal for younger kids. But it's definitely fun, and easy to transport as well.

