Minecraft: Story Mode prices jump on Xbox 360

When Telltale Games shut down in 2018, there were questions about what would happen to the games that had already been released. One particular series is on its way out and has seen a big price increase -- but for a good reason.

In 2015, Minecraft developer Mojang partnered with Telltale for an adventure game based on the hit creative, open-world game called Minecraft: Story Mode. The game featured the voices of Patton Oswalt, Paul Rubens and Billy West, and had two seasons that came to an end in 2017.

However, Minecraft: Story Mode will no longer be supported on Xbox 360 as of June 25, according to a Facebook post from May. It's still available to download via the Xbox Marketplace, but to prevent people from mistakenly purchasing any of the game's episodes, developer Mojang changed the price of each episode to $99.99 from $4.99, or a 2,000% increase.

As explained in another Facebook post on Saturday, due to Telltale Games no longer supporting the game, this means its servers won't be available after June 25. If someone who purchased a season pass or the episode separately doesn't download the game to their console by then, they will lose access from downloading it again. The price increase would only affect those who haven't purchased the game already, and it would not be a smart move to purchase a game now for twentyfold the original price.

Microsoft and Mojang didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.