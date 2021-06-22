Mind the yap. London Underground to get full mobile coverage by end of 2024

Getty Images

The London Underground, the world's oldest subway system, is getting a mobile upgrade that will allow commuters to chatter away as they speed under the city. On Tuesday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Tube riders would have full mobile coverage on the subway network by the end of 2024.

"I promised Londoners that if they re-elected me for a second term as Mayor I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network," Khan said in a statement posted on Transport for London, the city's transit authority. All mobile service providers will be able to use the network, which will accommodate 5G if providers offer the next-generation service.

Some busy stations, including Oxford Circus, will have coverage by the end of next year.

Transport for London said the rollout, which is being overseen by BAI Communications, will help deliver service to throughout the city because of the transmitters that will be installed. It will bring fiber into London's neighborhoods, allowing for gigabit-capable speeds to homes and businesses, as well supporting digital inclusion.

The Underground won't be the first subway system to make it easier for yakking passengers. New York's subway system has had cell coverage since 2017.