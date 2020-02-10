Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo phone shows up on a train

Sarah Tew/CNET

Motorola and Samsung may be capturing immediate attention with their respective foldable phones, but they aren't the only ones experimenting with new ways to use Android. Microsoft announced plans in October to launch a new Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone this year and, at least according to a new video that appeared over the weekend, those plans seem to still be on track.

The YouTube video was shared by Israel Rodriguez over the weekend after he caught sight of Microsoft's forthcoming phone while on Vancouver's SkyTrain and tweeted about it on Feb. 6. The unknown owner of the Surface Duo can be seen reading messages on both displays, multitasking with both, and reading and playing games on one screen before folding up the phone.

First announced last October, the Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch displays that can be used together or independently, runs Google's Android and is set to be released this holiday season. While there is still plenty we don't know, the fact that it is starting to pop up on trains by Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, WA seems like an encouraging sign that things are moving along.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.