Microsoft Surface Neo reportedly won't release in 2020

According to a new report, Microsoft will not be releasing its Surface Neo this year -- a dual-screen tablet that was slated to release during the 2020 holiday season.

The Surface Neo was set to be an important product for Microsoft, bringing Windows 10X -- an updated version of the Windows 10 operating system optimized for dual-screen devices -- to users for the first time. Of course, in a market quickly filling with foldable, bendable and rollable screens, a dual-screen device might not seem like the most innovative product around. But this represents yet another delay due in part, it seems, to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the report says, "Microsoft also won't be enabling third-party dual-screen Windows devices to ship with 10X" this year, it does not appear to rule out the release of the Duo, Microsoft's dual-screen Android phone that was announced at the same Surface launch event last year.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.