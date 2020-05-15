Microsoft Surface Duo foldable phone specs reportedly leak

Microsoft

Specs for Microsoft's upcoming foldable phone have reportedly leaked online. The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch screens, run on Android 10 and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Windows Central reported Friday citing unnamed sources.

The dual-screen device will also have an 11-megapixel camera, a Surface Pen, 6GB of RAM, a choice between 64GB or 256GB of storage and a 3,460mAh battery, the report said.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo, a dual-screen device in October last year. It will be its first phone in years, although Microsoft says the Duo isn't actually a phone. It's set to launch in holiday 2020, although the Windows Central report claims that timeframe may be moving up.