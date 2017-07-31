Microsoft

Microsoft has killed off the Windows Phone keyboard it released for iOS a year ago, according to an official update.

Word Flow was "an app for iOS enabling a blazing fast keyboard that comes with search and arc mode," but Microsoft is removing it from Apple's App Store and encouraging users to download SwiftKey in its place.

"The Word Flow experiment is now complete!" the company said in a note spotted by Windows Central.

SwiftKey has long been a popular third-party keyboard for iOS and Android users since its inception in 2008. It's unsurprising that Microsoft is pointing people in the direction of the app given that it enquired SwiftKey at the beginning of last year.