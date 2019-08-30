Miami calls for removal of electric scooters before Hurricane Dorian arrives

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Hurricane Dorian could make landfall in Florida by late Monday or Tuesday, and in preparation, the city of Miami wants electric scooters off the streets by noon Friday. This move is to prevent the scooters from being high-speed projectiles when wind speeds start picking up.

Miami city official held a briefing Wednesday to advise residents of Hurricane Dorian preparations, according to the Miami Herald. Commissioner Ken Russell tweeted that companies will need to remove scooters on Friday by noon as wind speeds will begin to increase on Saturday.

There are six scooters companies offering their services in Miami: Bird, Bolt, Lime, Lyft, Spin and Jump, which is owned by Uber.

Yes, ALL #scooters will be removed from @CityofMiami streets by Friday. Winds expected to increase on Saturday evening. #HurricaneDorian #scooternado — Ken Russell Miami (@kenrussellmiami) August 29, 2019

Lime pulled its scooters and bicycles from Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale and reduced its fleet numbers in Tampa, the company said. Lyft says it will have its 244 scooters removed and secured by noon Friday. Uber says Jump scooters will be removed Friday by noon and will monitor other Florida markets where Jump is available. Spin will retrieve its scooters and will not deploy them during the sever weather.

Bird and Bolt didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.