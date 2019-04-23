CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Meizu 16s phone with Samsung AMOLED display and ultra-tiny selfie camera launches for $475

It also runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor and has a Men's Beauty mode - finally!

002

The Meizu 16s launched with premium specs and a price of $475.

 Meizu

The Samsung Galaxy S10 family were the first phones to include the Snapdragon 855 processor, but that comes at a price. The Galaxy S10E, the cheapest S-device, starts at $750 which is still quite high when compared to midrange and budget phones like the Motorola Moto G7. On Tuesday, Meizu launched its a flagship phone phone called the Meizu 16s which costs 3198 RMB which converts roughly to $475 and packs high end specs like a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6-8GB of RAM, in-screen fingerprint reader and dual rear cameras capable of taking 48-megapixel photos.

While the insides of the Meizu are no doubt cutting-edge, the exterior avoids the trendy trappings of notches, hole-punch displays and selfie cameras that pop out of the phone. Instead of making a groove in the screen to accommodate a front-facing camera, Meizu opted to use a super tiny 20-megapixel selfie camera made by Samsung that can fit within the boundaries of the display's bezel.

The Meizu 16s has a 6.2-inch Samsung AMOLED display and its body is made out of aluminium. The phone is available for purchase on Meizu's website.

003

The Meizu 16s avoids a notch for the selfie camera by using an ultra-tiny front-facing camera made by Samsung.

 Meizu

Other specs include:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • 6.2-inch AMOLED display
  • 6GB or 8GB of RAM
  • 128GB or 256GB of storage
  • In-screen fingerprint sensor
  • Dual SIM cards
  • USB-C port
  • Colors: Black, white or blue
  • 3,600mAh battery
  • Runs Flyme 7.3 (based on Android 9 Pie)
  • 48-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear camera with optical image stabilization
  • 20-megapixel front-facing camera 
  • AI scene recognition
  • Night Scene mode
  • ArcSoft beauty mode
Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
8:29

Originally published April 23 at 1:21 p.m. PT

Mentioned Above
Motorola Moto G7 (ceramic black)
$299
See it
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Motorola Moto G7

Next Article: Galaxy Fold problems create ripe opportunity for Mate X and foldable Motorola Razr