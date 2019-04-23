Meizu 16s phone with Samsung AMOLED display and ultra-tiny selfie camera launches for $475

The Samsung Galaxy S10 family were the first phones to include the Snapdragon 855 processor, but that comes at a price. The Galaxy S10E, the cheapest S-device, starts at $750 which is still quite high when compared to midrange and budget phones like the Motorola Moto G7. On Tuesday, Meizu launched its a flagship phone phone called the Meizu 16s which costs 3198 RMB which converts roughly to $475 and packs high end specs like a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6-8GB of RAM, in-screen fingerprint reader and dual rear cameras capable of taking 48-megapixel photos.
While the insides of the Meizu are no doubt cutting-edge, the exterior avoids the trendy trappings of notches, hole-punch displays and selfie cameras that pop out of the phone. Instead of making a groove in the screen to accommodate a front-facing camera, Meizu opted to use a super tiny 20-megapixel selfie camera made by Samsung that can fit within the boundaries of the display's bezel.
The Meizu 16s has a 6.2-inch Samsung AMOLED display and its body is made out of aluminium. The phone is available for purchase on Meizu's website.
Other specs include:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 6GB or 8GB of RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of storage
- In-screen fingerprint sensor
- Dual SIM cards
- USB-C port
- Colors: Black, white or blue
- 3,600mAh battery
- Runs Flyme 7.3 (based on Android 9 Pie)
- 48-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear camera with optical image stabilization
- 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- AI scene recognition
- Night Scene mode
- ArcSoft beauty mode
Originally published April 23 at 1:21 p.m. PT
