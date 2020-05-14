Meditation app Headspace is free for people who are unemployed

Headspace

The mindfulness app Headspace is offering its premium tier of meditation sessions for free to people who are currently unemployed in the US. The app offers guided meditations, animations, articles and videos all centered around mental wellness.

Read more: The best meditation apps to reduce stress

The deal is available through the Headspace website through June 30. To apply Headspace asks you to provide your name, zip code and previous employment information. After verification, you have access to premium meditation content typically priced at $12.99 a month for a year.

Headspace has also made its content free for health care providers and Los Angeles residents along with designing a landing page with at-home exercises specifically for New Yorkers.

More than 36 million people have reportedly filed for unemployment in the US over the past few months due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A survey from the Economic Policy Institute published last month estimates that an additional 14 million people would have filed if the process were easier.