Mark Zuckerberg says breaking up Facebook won't solve real issues

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn't think breaking up his social network is going to solve "real issues." It's a message we've heard before. In an interview with CBS This Morning that aired Tuesday, Zuckerberg said he welcomes regulation of the tech industry, but reiterated that measures like breaking up Facebook aren't the right fix.

"A lot of people are upset and are talking about measures like breaking up the company… that aren't actually going to fix these issues, right? I mean, breaking up Facebook isn't going to address the question of political discourse," Zuckerberg told CBS This Morning. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

Lawmakers and even one of the social network's co-founders have called for US regulators to curb the social network's power Some critics have called for Instagram, a photo-sharing site, and WhatsApp, a messaging service, to be split from the company. When asked if one company should have such influence or power, Zuckerberg in the interview said "no."

"I think that the basic answer to what you're saying is, 'No,'" Zuckerberg told CBS This Morning. "Private companies should not be in the position of making so many important decisions, balancing different social values that we all care about."

During the interview, part of which aired Monday, Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, his wife, also talked about Facebook's controversial policy on political advertisements and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), a philanthropic organization working on projects like eliminating all disease and improving equity in education.