Magic Leap moves to AR for business with new software

After reports last week of Magic Leap's sales numbers being well below expectations, it's perhaps not a surprise that the Florida-based augmented reality company on Tuesday announced a new version of its headset focused on business.

The Magic Leap One, when it debuted in 2018, was targeted at creative professionals and even everyday people, despite its high price tag. The newly renamed (renumbered?) Magic Leap 1 is a $2,995 version of the mixed-reality goggles, bundled with enterprise software and a two-year license to device-management tools, a two-year warranty and a rapid replace service program.

Microsoft's HoloLens, a similar type of high-end headset that also projects 3D visuals into the real world, has been business-focused since the beginning. Magic Leap's announced partners already include AT&T, NTT Docomo, HyperloopTT, Arvizio, Deloitte, BNP Paribas, EON Reality and Jetblue.

Magic Leap is also rolling out an app called Jump that's a collaboration and telepresence software suite. It sounds similar in vision to what companies like Spatial already do, and where Facebook plans to go with enterprise VR in the next few years.

One thing Magic Leap still doesn't have is 5G support, although AR headsets are coming in 2020 and beyond that will start incorporating cellular. And until advanced AR headsets become more affordable, building them for businesses is the most logical play.