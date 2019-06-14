Lyft rolls out its own scooter model with pink wheels

Lyft

Lyft said Friday that it's launching is own built-in-house scooter model. The first city to get the scooter is Denver.

Lyft has said for months that it planned roll out its own scooter. This design has a 20% wider base, thicker wheels, longer-lasting battery, a brake that engages both wheels and a "more durable build," according to Lyft. And, because pink is the company's signature color, it also has pink wheels.

"For the first time, Lyft scooters will also feature our iconic pink wheels, making it undeniably clear that scooters are central to Lyft's vision for a future where cities are built around people, not private cars," said Caroline Samponaro, head of bike, scooter, and pedestrian policy at Lyft.

Uber also launched a new Jump electric scooter model this week, which features a bigger frame and a braking system that engages both wheels. These scooters will hit US streets on June 24, according to Uber.

This story is developing...