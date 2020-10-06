Lyft partners with Grubhub for food delivery perks, restaurant discounts

Angela Lang/CNET

Lyft on Tuesday unveiled a partnership with Grubhub that provides users of its Lyft Pink membership plan with free access to Grubhub Plus, which offers perks for restaurant orders. As part of the collaboration, Lyft Pink members will have unlimited free delivery from restaurants, member perks like free food and discounts, and donation matching via Grubhub's Donate the Change program.

Lyft Pink, which rolled out nationwide last year, costs $19.99 a month and offers perks like 15% off rides, priority airport pickups, complimentary bike and scooter rides, and relaxed cancellation fees.

The company has seen a steep decline in its ridership this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Drivers for Lyft and competitor Uber have demanded the companies provide them with greater protections as the virus continues to spread around the world.

Food and grocery delivery services, on the other hand, have risen in popularity as people stay home to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Uber has its own food delivery service, Uber Eats, and the company added grocery delivery to its app in several cities in July. Lyft's partnership with Grubhub is likely an attempt for the ride-hailing company to also cash in on our adjusted lifestyles and diversify its offerings. In March, Lyft partnered with Amazon on package and grocery deliveries.

