Lovebirds dropped $2.2 billion on dating apps last year

They say love don't cost a thing. But according to figures from app data and analytics platform App Annie, that might not be true.

In search of love or lust, consumers dropped $2.2 billion on dating apps last year, according to data culled from App Annie's State of Mobile Report, which came out earlier in the year. The amount is double what was spent two years ago, the report notes.

Apps Tinder and Bumble came in first and second in terms of consumer spending.

If you're wondering what exactly folks are spending their money on, many apps offer subscriptions. Even free apps, like the aforementioned Tinder and Bumble, offer premium versions or features in addition to letting people swipe to their heart's content.

This data comes at a time when online dating is becoming increasingly popular. A Stanford University study from 2019 found that 39% of heterosexual couples who met in 2017, met online. The number was even higher for same-sex couples, coming in at 65%.

Though the average amount of money each person spent varies from app to app, the report found that some apps snag about $60 per year.

So, if the impending Valentine's Day holiday has you considering cracking open your wallet, you're not the only one.