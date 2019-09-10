Letscom

When you opt for a cheapie set of true-wireless earbuds, you make sacrifices, right? Your $36 isn't going to buy you frills like touch controls or a wireless charging case. That's what you get when you pay $199 for AirPods, right?

Nope. In fact, the folks making cheapie 'buds are really stepping up their game, as evidenced by today's deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last (there aren't a ton of these in stock at the moment, I'm told), Mifun Tech has the Letscom T22 true-wireless earbuds with wireless charging case for $35.99. That's after clipping the on-page 5%-off coupon and applying promo code CNETOT22 at checkout. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

At first glance, the T22s resemble a ton of other noise-isolating earbuds I've tested. They're the knobby sort, not the pipe sort, meaning they look a little, well, knobby sticking out of your ears. But when you get a good seal (using one of the four pair of included ear tips -- and, trust me, finding exactly the right ones is crucial), they block outside noise very well and deliver solid bass.

Here's where it gets interesting. The charging case is a bit larger than most, but that's because it houses a 2,600-mAh battery. According to Letscom, that translates to a whopping 80 hours of total playtime. (The earbuds are good for about 4.5 hours before needing to return to the case, where they can recharge 17+ times.)

But, wait, there's more: That case supports Qi wireless charging, a feature that costs $40 extra if you're looking at AirPods. Yep: One premium Apple feature costs more than the T22s themselves. And for icing on the cake, the case has a Type-A USB output, meaning it's also a mobile charger. Granted, it may not fully recharge your phone, but it can definitely provide some backup power.

The T22s' touch controls work logically: Tap either earbud to play/pause. Double-tap the right one to skip tracks; the left one to play the previous one. Tap and hold one side for volume-up, the other side for volume-down. Although it can be tough to land your finger in the right spot without first grasping an earbud, there's enough "meat" on them that I didn't graze the controls by accident -- an issue I've had with other earbuds.

Overall sound quality is decent, though I found that certain tracks from The Umbrella Academy soundtrack came across a little bright. And even with the noise-isolating ear tips, the T22s didn't manage to outperform AirPods in the bass department. I didn't test them while exercising, but I suspect they might slip out of sweaty ears.

I did test them with video apps, and found no issues with audio lag -- another problem that plagues some cheapie earbuds. As for phone calls, I had mixed results: One caller said I sounded unpleasantly metallic; another, "absolutely fine."

Overall, I'm just really impressed with the bang for the buck. For a mere $36 you get pretty good true-wireless earbuds and a super-versatile charging case.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Switch to an ergonomic mouse for just $9

Is your current mouse causing you pain? Some ergonomics experts would say that it's because your wrist isn't meant to be angled that way for long stretches. Solution: a more wrist-friendly rodent.

VicTsing

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the VicTsing Vertical Wireless Mouse is $8.99 with promo code 3I7D2DQC. That's $5 off the regular price.

As you can see, this mouse relies on a more natural grip, the idea being to ease the strain on your wrist. Like many wireless mice, it employs a USB receiver that's meant to be plugged into your PC full-time.

I haven't tried this one, though I've used other VicTsing mice that performed surprisingly well for the price. It has a 4.5-star review average from over 320 buyers.

Now playing: Watch this: What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Apple AirPods 2019 (Charging Case) $144 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.