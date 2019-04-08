New Logitech Zone Wireless headphone is built for the open office

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech stopped by recently to give me an early look its new Zone Wireless stereo Bluetooth headset that's specifically geared toward folks working in open-office environments. It hits stores later this month for $200 (£200, $AU320).

While Logitech is calling it a headset, it's really an on-ear active noise-cancelling headphone with an integrated boom microphone. What makes it a little unique is that you can set it on a Qi wireless charging pad to juice up its battery, which is rated for up to 15 hours of talk time or music listening. The headset also charges via USB-C.

I found it very comfortable, especially for an on-ear headphone, and it seemed great for making calls, with a sidetone feature that lets you hear your voice inside the headset so you don't speak too loudly while having conversations.

Using the Logi Tube companion app for iOS and Android, you can adjust the sidetone level, turn the noise-cancelling on and off, mute the microphone and tweak the bass and treble levels for music listening. The headphone's firmware is upgradeable. Wireless range is up 30m or 100ft.

In my quick listening test I was less impressed with the Zone Wireless as a headphone for music listening. The sound wasn't that open or dynamic (I exped a little more from a $200 headphone). I'll reserve final judgement until I get a review sample, but my initial reaction was that you're getting a great headphone for communications and only a pretty good one for music listening (by pretty good I mean decent enough but nothing special).

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

As you might expect from an open-office headphone, the Zone Wireless is designed to switch quickly from your phone to your computer (via Bluetooth). There's a button in the center of the ear cup to answer/end calls or play/pause when you're listening to music. You can mute the headset by raising the microphone boom.

In June, Logitech will ship the Logitech Zone Wireless Plus ($250), which comes with a Logitech Unifying Plus Receiver that plugs into the USB port on your computer. Logitech says it's the first single USB receiver that can connect to a Logitech Unifying mouse, keyboard and Zone Wireless Plus headset.

I'll have more thoughts on the Zone Wireless headset when I get my hands on a final shipping product.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET