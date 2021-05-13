Live updates: Apple WWDC 2021 brings iOS 15, iPad OS, FaceTime Android and health sharing

Apple Event

It's WWDC week, when we'll learn about software updates behind the hardware Apple announced at this year's spring event, including the M1 iPad Pro, M1-powered iMac, AirTags and more. That means iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS 12, WatchOS 8 and TVOS 15 (and maybe even HomeOS). Another rumored product that might debut: a redesigned MacBook Pro with a new next-gen M2 chip.

Apple's free, online-only WWDC begins June 7 at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST and at 3 a.m. AEST on June 8. (Sorry, Australia.), but our live preshow show has already begun; you can watch it here. Then stay for the event stream, or catch it straight from Apple's website.

Prepare for the Apple betas

[11:48 a.m. PT] [11:48 a.m. PT] Apple's iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8 and MacOS Monterey are all being made available to developers today, following the company's trend of releasing the new software to developers immediately after its announcements.



Apple said the public beta will be made available in July, with full release planned in the Fall.

Apple: Don't forget all the hard work we do [11:46 a.m. PT] [11:46 a.m. PT] The past year, Apple's been under a lot of pressure from regulators and lawmakers concerned about its growing financial and industry power. In a lawsuit with Fortnie maker Epic Games, was forced to defend its App Store and the up to 30% commission it charges for many in-app purchases.



We weren't expecting Apple to directly respond to everything that's been going on, but the company did take a couple minutes during its WWDC presentation Monday to remind people of all the technology it makes available to developers. That includes the sound isolation, scanning technologies and the Swift programming language.



"We created Swift and all of these other technologies and frameworks for one reason, to help you build the best possible apps, and the best place to discover those apps," said Susan Prescott, Apple's head of developer relations.



Apple also talked up new features to its App Store, saying it'll create a new "in-app events" feature that will be on the App Store homepage. Apple said in-app events will also be built into App Store search, a new App Store widget for iPhones and iPads, and on the product page for an app in the store.



Finally, Apple announced a new feature called Xcode Cloud, designed to help test apps across multiple devices. Apple said once a developer uploads their code to the company's servers, it'll automatically tested across multiple devices, and then can be made easily available to beta testers. Apple says 'universal control' will let you move content between devices

Apple's new iCloud Plus features include encrypted Private Relay

Revamped Safari [11:36 a.m. PT] [11:36 a.m. PT] Apple's on-Mac web browser has always been a second-banana to Google's Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox, even if Apple claims it's faster and has better battery life.



In MacOS Monterey, Apple said it's reworking Safari by making it sleeker to look at, and adding more sync features between devices. Tabs synchronize between devices, Apple said.



And on the iPhone, Apple said it's moving the tab bar to the bottom of the page, rather than the top. Apple said this makes it easier to reach and use.



Apple's also bringing Safari's desktop app extensions to Safari on the iPhone and iPad. Apple said extensions can share code across an iPhone, iPad and desktop, making them easier to develop as well. Apple will make Siri and HomePod Mini a bigger part of your home with iOS 15 updates

MacOS Monterey, the next big update [11:27 a.m. PT] [11:27 a.m. PT] It may sound like a broken record by this point, but if you look through the list of features for Apple's next major Mac software update, many of them are the ones you heard about on iOS 15. Quick share, for example, and the new FaceTime features. Apple's new Focus feature is there too, of course. Apple

Apple's also building a new "Universal Control" feature into its Macs to help control its iPads. The way it'll work is pretty simple, all you have to do is move the mouse cursor to the side of the screen, and it'll start controlling the other device. Apple said cut/copy/paste works too, so you can take one item from one Mac and bring it to another.



And Apple said Universal Control works across multiple devices, so you can drag an image across an iPad, MacBook and to an iMac all on the same desk, if you want. Apple's MacOS Monterey is on the way

Apple Maps iOS 15 update will include 3D street data, AR walking directions

Apple adds contacts to digital legacy function

More Siri more places [11:22 a.m. PT] [11:22 a.m. PT] Until now, Apple's voice assistant has only been available on its iPhones, iPads, Macs and HomePods. Now, Apple said, it'll work with partner companies to make Siri available on their devices too. So, for example, if your smart thermostat has a microphone and speaker, the company will be able to add Siri to it.



Apple said it's keeping all Siri communication in your home, so everything will work together rather than needing to have an internet connection. Apple privacy updates tell you more about how apps use your data

WWDC 21: Apple previews WatchOS 8 for Apple Watch

Apple iPadOS 15 adds revamped multitasking and widgets, quick note-taking

Bigger health push [11:08 a.m. PT] [11:08 a.m. PT] A couple years ago, Apple added a feature to the Apple Watch to call for help if you fall. Now, it said the Health app will identify what your likelihood is to fall in the future. Apple said the new datapoint, called "steadiness," is scientifically validated, and based on how you walk throughout the day. And if your likelihood of falling rises, Apple said it'll send an alert to warn you.



Apple's building other features to help decode health data into its Health app. The company said it's building "trends" into its Health app, showing whether you're more (or less) active. It's also building more helpful information into the labs section of its Health app. So, for example, the next time you get a blood test, the Health app will explain what each datapoint means and whether it's within expected ranges.



Apple's also adding a way to share health data with your family. The company said people will now be able to share health data with other iPhone users, and give them access to whatever selected data you want. Apple said this will be particularly helpful for families with elderly people and kids.



Apple said all this data is encrypted and can't be read by Apple. Apple iPads get new widget and multitasking tools Apple

iCloud Plus for privacy [11:01 a.m. PT] [11:01 a.m. PT] Apple's adding a new service offering to its lineup, this time focused on privacy. The new iCloud Plus is designed to help obscure your information from the web.



For example, now it'll create obscured email addresses for you to help keep companies from spamming you. And it's creating a "relay" system, which hides your information as you surf the web. Apple said when you use its relay system, it'll send internet traffic through two relay systems, obscuring your information even from Apple.



Apple said these features will be built into iCloud for the same prices it charges now. So for many people, it's already built in when it launches likely later this year.

Privacy, privacy, privacy [10:56 a.m. PT] [10:56 a.m. PT] Apple's increasingly pushed privacy as a way to stand out from its competitors. In iOS 15, Apple said it's going to begin obscuring IP addresses of its users -- meaning that companies won't be able to use your internet address to identify and track you.



Apple said its IP obfuscation will be on the Mail App and Safari, but it's a good bet this will expand.



Apple also said it's going to tell you every time an app uses other features of your iPhone. So, you might see for example how many times an app accessed your camera, microphone or address book.



And Apple said it'll start tracking other websites and services app send data to. So, you'll see which advertising companies an app connects with, for example. WWDC: Apple updates Wallet app in iOS 15 for storing driver's licenses, hotel keys

Build apps on the iPad [10:48 a.m. PT] [10:48 a.m. PT] Apple's Swift Playgrounds app started as a way to teach people how to code. But now, Apple's making it possible to build apps too.



Apple said that with iPadOS 15, people will be able to write code, test it out and even submit apps to the App Store -- all within Swift Playgrounds.



Apple still hasn't gone the next step of adding its Xcode developer tools to the iPad, but this is definitely a move toward that. It'll be interesting to see how developers feel about it.



Apple revamps iPad multitasking with shelves [10:52 a.m. PT] [10:52 a.m. PT] As the iPad's become more powerful, it's gotten just that much more computer-like. But it's still more iPhone than Mac.



Though Apple isn't going to push the iPad more into Mac-world, it is revamping the way multitasking works. With iPadOS 15, Apple said it's adding a "shelves" feature, which will show open "windows" within an app. So, in an email app, the shelves could be your open emails or draft messages.



Apple said this'll make multitasking much easier on the iPad. We'll see. Apple

Revamping iPad widgets [10:40 a.m. PT] [10:40 a.m. PT] Last year, with iOS 14, Apple added widgets to its iPhone's homepages. This year, Apple's doing that with the iPad too. Now playing: Watch this: Apple updates multitasking for iPadOS 15



The iPad-based widgets have a different feel too, of course. Apple said its newest widgets can be larger, making it easier to interact with them.



Apple's also adding its "App Library" feature to the iPad. But unlike the iPhone, where you have to swipe many times to the right to get there, Apple's adding the "App Library" to the bottom dock.

Find My AirPods [10:37 a.m. PT] [10:37 a.m. PT] Apple's AirTags offered a new way to track devices, but when it comes to Apple's own accessories, the company's taking it a step further. The company said AirPods will now send out a "bluetooth beacon" so that Find My network devices can help you find AirPods if you're not near them.



And in the case of AirPods Pro, the Find My app will help you pinpoint their location just like they do with AirTags. Apple

Apple said it's adding a "separation alert" to the AirPods as well, sending a notification to your phone if you leave your AirPods behind. No word yet on whether they'll show puppy dog eyes if you're going out for the evening and the AirPods feel left alone at home.

Better maps [10:39 a.m. PT] [10:39 a.m. PT] Since launching in 2012, Apple Maps has been trying to take on Google Maps and its Waze app. This year, Apple says it's revamping what Apple Maps looks like, with more colorful visuals and more detail like showing pedestrian walkways and turn lanes in the map as you're driving. Now playing: Watch this: Apple Maps gets a 3D makeover in iOS 15

Apple's also adding augmented reality to its walking directions in its Apple Maps. This is something Google's offered for a couple years, but it's another way Apple's hoping to catch up. Apple overhauls notifications with summaries and focus tools

Apple Live Text takes on Google Lens, can read your photos

Better Wallet [10:31 a.m. PT] [10:31 a.m. PT] Apple's Wallet app has always felt like more promise than reality. But with iOS 15, Apple's pushing its Wallet app further -- bringing corporate keycards and driver's licenses to its app. That's right, you can carry your ID in your iPhone. Whether you want to or not is another issue, but Apple says it'll be encrypted and that the US TSA is already working on ways to accept it in airports. Now playing: Watch this: Add your driver's license to Wallet with iOS 15

Apple says you'll be able to scan in your driver's license just by snapping a photo in the Wallet app. Here's hoping my real-world Wallet's days are numbered. You could store a digital driver's license on your phone soon. Here's how it works

Live Text [10:30 a.m. PT] [10:30 a.m. PT] Apple's expanding its artificial intelligence technology in iOS 15, and the most dramatic way is with something it calls "Live Text." What it does is automatically perceive what you want to do with text on the web if you click on it, or if you hold up the camera on a white board.



Apple said Live Text works with its photos app too, attaching its automatically generated photo tags to its device-wide spotlight search feature. So you can search for "beach" on Spotlight and it'll show you photos there too, not just in the photos app. Apple's iMessage gets new sharing features at WWDC 2021

Apple FaceTime getting spatial audio for 'more natural' calls Now playing: Watch this: Apple demos new Live Text for iOS 15

Fixing notifications [10:22 a.m. PT] [10:22 a.m. PT] Many of us are living in an avalanche of notifications on our phones, and Apple says it's working on ways to fix that. The biggest change is something called "focus" -- which allows you to decide which apps can send you notifications at specific times. And you can create a home screen to match it too.



So, for example, a "work focus" would allow email and messages apps to send you notifications, but keep Facebook quiet.



"Focus is a new way to match your device to your current mindset with focus," Craig Federighi, Apple's head of software engineering, said. "All you have to do is choose what you want to focus on. You can carve out time in your day for work or your personal life." FaceTime gets Zoom-like with scheduled calls and Android, Windows support in browser

Share, share away [10:16 a.m. PT] [10:16 a.m. PT] Apple's spent years experimenting with sharing photos, videos and music. In iOS 15, Apple said it's building in new features to "share" a video or song in the Messages app. People will be able to share a song in Spotify, for example, and listen to it with friends at the same time. Apple said it's also working with Disney Plus to let you watch movies too. And if you receive links in a Messages conversation, now Apple will automatically add them to a list in its News app.

Apple brings FaceTime to non-iPhone users

[10:14 a.m. PT] [10:14 a.m. PT] FaceTime is already a popular feature on Apple products, in part thanks to the fact that it's built in by default. It also offers end-to-end encryption, something that's helped it stand out from SMS. This year, Apple's planning a bunch of changes for it in iOS 15. The biggest change is that FaceTime will work on the web, allowing people to participate in video chats if they're using a non-Apple device. The way it works is that FaceTime users can share a link to their friends, which they then click on and then they'll be brought to a webpage that looks similar to the FaceTime app on an iPhone. Apple It isn't FaceTime for Android, but it's Apple limited way of making FaceTime more open. Apple head of software Craig Federighi, said the company's also adding features to make it easier to participate in calls. One is called sound isolation, which cuts out background noise. Another is "spatial audio," which is Apple's term for surround sound. In this case, people will sound like they're coming from different parts of a room, based on where their FaceTime tiles are shown. Now playing: Watch this: Apple debuts new FaceTime features for iOS 15 Finally, Apple's adding a "portrait mode" to video -- so you don't have to look at everyone's dirty socks in the background. WWDC21: Apple previews iOS 15 for the iPhone

Tim Cook kicks off WWDC [10:06 a.m. PT] [10:06 a.m. PT] Apple's CEO started his keynote speech for Apple's biggest developer event by talking about what Apple's been doing to attract more people to tech. He noted that last year, nearly 25 million people watched WWDC for free online (though he didn't offer any comparable data from 2019).



He also noted how Apple's hosting entrepreneurs, and supporting black and female developers.



"We are committed to being a force for change as we seek to make the world a better place full of opportunity for all of us," he said.

Let's get this party started [9:48 a.m. PT] [9:48 a.m. PT] It's 30 minutes until the start of WWDC and our live show, with hosts Iyaz Akhtar, Claire Reilly, Lexy Savvides and Patrick Holland, has begun.

Our previous coverage

Apple used this year's spring event to announce the new M1 iPad Pro, a new M1-powered iMac, AirTags and a purple iPhone 12. This week we'll learn what new things those gadgets will be able to do with Apple's yearly torrent of free software updates: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS 12, WatchOS 8 and TVOS 15 (and maybe even HomeOS). The tech giant plans to hold its all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, online from June 7 to 11. The keynote address, which will likely be led by CEO Tim Cook, will start at 10 a.m. PT Monday. Fans and developers alike can watch online for free.

Last year, Apple announced a major change to its Mac computers, kicking off a transition in how they're powered from Intel-made chips to chips designed by Apple's in-house team. That group's been building chips to power iPhones and iPads for more than a decade, and now Apple says those chips are capable enough to power computers too. So far, the new computers powered by the new M1 chip have received positive reviews for their long battery life and cooler feel. Despite the initially positive reception, industry watchers are anxious to see how those chips will power more performance-heavy computers. Apple could also use the event to announce its next-gen M2 chips.

Read more: WWDC 2021: Everything we know so far

Apple

We could also learn more about the next version of MacOS, but the biggest announcement out of the event will likely be iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the latest annual update to the company's software for iPhones and iPads. This time around, the software update, which is usually free and released alongside new iPhones in the fall, is rumored to change additional default apps, include new ways to handle app notifications, and make its new small-app home screen widgets more interactive. (Currently they update data, but typically a tap brings you into the app instead of letting you interact just through the widget.)

Read more: iOS 15 rumors: Release date, buzzy new features, device compatibility and more

There are also rumors that the Apple Watch and its software could get new features. The Apple Watch currently can track movement, heart rate, ECG and blood oxygen levels. The next rumored step could be to add blood sugar levels.

Read more: Apple spent the last year under attack. It'll use WWDC to rally the troops

Apple's online-only WWDC begins June 7 at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST and at 3 a.m. AEST on June 8. (Sorry, Australia.) Though Apple hasn't officially announced whether CEO Tim Cook will headline the traditional opening keynote presentation, it would be a shock if he didn't appear.

Last month, Cook testified at the Epic Games v. Apple trial in Oakland, California.

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website. We here at CNET will be covering the event live, as we always do, with the real-time news, insight and analysis you can get only here.

Apple's digital events are fast-paced and slickly produced. WWDC also tends to be a little nerdier and sillier, with Apple making jokes about its wacky marketing team coming up with names for its software. Apple also tends to make fun of software head Craig Federighi's hair.