Apple opens Siri to third-party device-makers at WWDC 2021

Chris Monroe/CNET

Apple Event

Since its inception in 2011 as part of iOS 5, Apple's voice assistant Siri has established a home in the iPhone, iPad, iMac, HomePod, Apple TV and Apple Watch -- all first-party devices made by Apple. On Monday, as Apple introduced iOS 15 at its yearly WWDC event, the company announced that Siri is on the move, and headed soon to third-party HomeKit devices that aren't made by Apple.

"We believe Siri's most powerful when it's available throughout your house, which is why we're excited to bring Siri to third-party devices," said Yah Cason, release automation manager for Apple HomeKit. "For the first time, HomeKit accessory-makers can enable Siri in their products, so you'll be able to talk with Siri on even more devices."

Apple didn't have any device partners to share at WWDC, but it's a safe bet that you'll start seeing third-party Siri speakers and other new voice-activated Siri devices by year's end.