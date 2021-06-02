Apple job posting lists 'HomeOS' ahead of WWDC 2021

Chris Monroe/CNET

An Apple job posting may have provided a clue into Apple's next operating system. On Wednesday, the tech giant posted a job for a senior iOS engineer working on Apple Music, that included two mentions of "HomeOS," as first reported by Javier Lacort.

"You'll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide," the posting read, according to MacRumors. Later, it stated: "The ‌Apple Music‌ Frameworks team owns the technology stack that enables the system-integrated ‌Apple Music‌ experience on all of our mobile platforms: iOS, watchOS, and homeOS."

Apple has since removed the word "HomeOS" in the listing, and replaced it with "HomePod," the company's smart speaker.

It's possible that Apple could unveil HomeOS at its Worldwide Developer's Conference, which starts on Monday. Apple is expected to announce updates to its other operating systems, including iOS 15 and MacOS 12.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.