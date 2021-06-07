Apple will make Siri and HomePod Mini a bigger part of your home with iOS 15 updates

Apple

Apple Event

During Apple's annual WWDC Keynote , the Cupertino tech giant announced a slew of new smart home updates -- most notably, that Siri will soon be available on third-party devices.

In addition, Apple announced that it will begin working with Matter, the device integration standard formerly known as CHIP, starting on iOS 15. Apple has already begun working toward integrating with other brands, such as Google and Amazon, using Matter, but this announcement brings us one step closer to seeing those integrations actually materialize.

Another big change: you'll soon be able to control your smart home devices through your Apple TV.

That won't be the only update for Apple TV; Apple TV 4k will also pair with two HomePod Minis to work as a pair of stereo speakers. You'll also be able to use Siri, through the HomePod Mini, to control the Apple TV.

This story is still developing, and we will update it as more information becomes available.