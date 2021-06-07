Apple's new iCloud Plus features include encrypted Private Relay

Apple

Apple Event

As part of Apple's new iCloud Plus privacy upgrades, executives at the company's WWDC event announced a new encrypted browsing feature for Safari. With a paid subscription to iCloud Plus, users will have access to a security-focused browsing service called Private Relay. The service's functions share some similarities with a virtual private network.

The service aims to secure the encrypted data leaving your device, protecting it from interception even as you hop from one network to another, Apple's vice president of engineering, Mike Abbott, told conference viewers on Monday.

Read more: Apple privacy updates tell you more about how apps use your data

"It's designed so that no one, including Apple, can see both who you are and what sites you're visiting. And it does all this without compromising performance," Abbott said.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple introduces security updates to Mail and Safari

The Private Relay service is one of a number of new privacy-focused features for users of iCloud, including an upgraded private email service.