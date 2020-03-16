LG V60 ThinQ 5G pricing and availability detailed by AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

Angela Lang/CNET

LG's V60 ThinQ 5G was announced last month, and while plenty of products and events have been delayed in recent weeks, the phone still appears to be on track. On Monday the new dual-screen capable phone got pricing and release information from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

AT&T's V60 ThinQ 5G will be available online starting this Friday for $900, while T-Mobile will sell the phone at the end of the week starting at $800. Verizon's V60 ThinQ 5G UW will be available for $950 on April 2, with preorders starting March 26.

The standout feature for LG's latest is its case, which essentially adds a second screen to double the built-in 6.8-inch OLED display. All AT&T and Verizon phones will include the Dual Screen case with purchase, (T-Mobile will have a bundle that includes the case for a total of $900). For the most part, the phones are identical and feature the same 64-megapixel main rear camera that can record 8K video, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable through microSD card to 2TB) and 5,000 mAh battery.

The main difference between them, however, will be in 5G.

AT&T's V60 will only support the company's low-band 5G network that is now live in 100 markets around the country, but not its much faster millimeter-wave 5G Plus option that is live in certain cities. Verizon's V60 ThinQ 5G UW will support the carrier's current millimeter-wave 5G network as well as the low-band 5G network that it will launch later this year.

T-Mobile's version will support its low-band 5G network that is currently live nationwide as well as Sprint's midband 5G, should its pending merger close.