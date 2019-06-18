LG V50 5G goes on sale at Verizon on June 20

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Verizon has another 5G phone coming for customers ready to experience a faster mobile network. However, those folks with the new phone will have to be in certain areas to notice the difference.

LG's V50 ThinQ 5G phone will go on sale on June 20 for Verizon customers for $999 according to a press release Tuesday. This will be the third phone for the carrier capable of faster speeds after the Galaxy S10 5G and Moto Z3 equipped with a 5G Moto Mod.

The new 5G phone has a 6.4-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 4,000 mAh battery and a total of five cameras with three in the rear along with two selfie cameras. Verizon has a limited time offer for customers wanting the new LG phone. They can receive up to $450 trade-in credit and those making the switch to the carrier can also receive a $200 Mastercard gift card.

Verizon currently has 5G available in certain areas in Chicago and Minneapolis with plans for a rollout in 20 more cities later in the year. In a 5G speed test, data downloads peaked at 1.3 Gbps, which was faster than Sprint's 5G network test.