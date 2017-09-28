The V30, LG's most premium phone of the season, will be available on the country's two largest carriers starting Thursday, Oct. 5. Pricing has not been announced for either Verizon or AT&T, however, and there will be no preorder system.

On AT&T, you can purchase the phone online or in retail stores the next day (Oct. 6). You can also buy one V30 and get another free if you add another line and put both phones on the AT&T Next upgrade program.

As a high-end LG phone, the V30 features a 6-inch OLED display, dual rear cameras (which includes a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens) and a top-tier Snapdragon 835 processor. It's also waterproof and has wireless charging.

When we checked it out, we were impressed with its slick design and thin bezels in addition to its powerful hardware. But as one of the most promising phones of LG this year, it faces stiff competition from the Samsung Galaxy S8, Motorola Moto Z2 Force and HTC U11, all of which have comparable specs and a price range from $650-$750.

