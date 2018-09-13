LG to unveil V40 ThinQ smartphone in New York on Oct. 3

LG

LG is bringing its next flagship smartphone to the Big Apple.

The Korean consumer electronics conglomerate sent out a save-the-date note for its LG V40 ThinQ launch event, to be held at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT in New York.

There's little to the message beyond the tagline, "Take 5." Is the smartphone going to be smart enough to give us a break?

LG has been pushing artificial intelligence as one of the key selling points to its family of products, from refrigerators to robots, and the ThinQ line is no exception. The company's flagship smartphone line, however, continues to be overshadowed by larger Korean rival Samsung and its Galaxy S franchise. Likewise, Chinese players such as Huawei and OnePlus have drawn consumers away from its products.

October is shaping up to be a busy month, with Microsoft, Google and Huawei also set to hold events for new products.