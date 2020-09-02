LG teases new phones that'll tap 'unexplored' experiences

LG

Remember the opening scene from the original Iron Man, when Tony Stark's convoy is ambushed and the eccentric billionaire whips out a phone that swivels open to call for help? The year was 2008, and that was an LG VX9400, one of the company's earlier forays into phones that rotate to open, rather than flip.

We may be getting a sequel. LG on Wednesday unveiled a new mobile initiative called the Explorer Project that it says will launch devices that "deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences." The company also released a promo video, embedded below, that appears to tease a new swiveling handset, with a promise of more to be revealed Sept. 14.

The announcement comes just days after tech site Android Authority published video of a phone it refers to as the LG Wing, which features a secondary screen that flips out with a "twisting" motion.