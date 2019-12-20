Lego Builder's Journey now available exclusively on Apple Arcade

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

On Friday, Apple Arcade added a new game to its new $4.99 monthly subscription service. Players can now check out Lego Builder's Journey as part of Apple Arcade's growing catalog of games. The games are available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to start, with content slowly coming to the Mac as well.

Lego Builder's Journey, formerly called Lego Arthouse, is the debut title from Light Brick, a new internal Lego Games studio. It's a narrative puzzle adventure about building your own path.

"It's a poetic story about experimentation, creativity, and why it's important to never stop connecting through play, regardless of age or generation," Jen Chong, spokesperson for the game, told CNET via email.

While players are probably familiar with the Lego video games -- even Lego Brawl on Apple Arcade -- the new game is something different. Chong said the developers wanted to tap into another part of Lego's DNA and explore the puzzle genre, and make brick-building the core mechanic while delivering a poetic narrative about play at the same time.

"We believe that Lego play also has a more quiet, thoughtful and meditative side," Chong said."The joy of building a Lego model is a very well known and loved experience, which we believe is a perfect fit for this type of game."

They key to having fun playing the new game is taking your time, not rushing, Chong said. She also recommended using headphones to experience the soundtrack.

"Sometimes you need to think differently and try a more creative approach to solving the game's puzzles," Chong said. "Remember to give yourself the time and space to play. Playing is one of the most important things to do in life, and we're getting less and less time to just leave everyday life and be creative and playful."